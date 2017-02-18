Why this Gladstone business had to shut its doors

AFTER a little less than a year of trading, Rory's RC Hobby House in Gladstone has closed.

A group of loyal regulars weren't enough to keep business afloat for the store that specialises in remote control cars, boats, planes and drones.

"It just wasn't making money," owner Rory Birch said.

"It was costing more to keep the business open than it was bringing in."

While the customers weren't coming in droves, the store developed a band of regular RC enthusiasts.

Rory Birch opened the Gladstone Rory's RC Hobby House in March last year.

"I'm sorry I had to close," Rory said.

"I had a lot of good customers and made a lot of good friends.

"I believe they'll still do business with me, even if it's a little less convenient."

Rory's RC Hobby House remains open in Rockhampton, with the original store opened six years ago.

Rory said he believes the downfall of the Gladstone store was marketing.

"I had people come in who'd say, 'oh, I didn't know you were here," he said.

"Even at the Rocky store, which has been open for six years, people who have lived here for 45 years will come in and say they'd only just heard of us.

"We did do flyer drops and things to try and get the name out there, but more marketing was something we just couldn't afford."

In good news for Gladstone RC enthusiasts, if they can't make it to Rockhampton, they can always pick up the phone and place an order.

"I'm more than happy to post things to my Gladstone region customers.

"I post things all over Australia."