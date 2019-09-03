Why this cyclist is riding from Gladstone to Brisbane

Steve Felix is getting ready for this year's Great Cycle Challenge which raises money for children's cancer research.

A GLADSTONE cyclist has set a goal to ride 700km as part of a mission to raise funds for children's cancer research.

Steve Felix plans to complete the Great Cycle Challenge for the fourth year running this October with an ambitious route from Gladstone to Brisbane.

He said the trip will take around 10 days due to avoiding the highway and making stops along the way in Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and the Sunshine Coast.

Last year he raised $4000 on a trip to the Gemfields and this year he's taken on the role of ride champion and is hoping to encourage others to join him in the challenge.

"The biggest part of the fundraiser is not being afraid to ask people to donate,” Mr Felix said.

"A lot of people are happy to donate, they're sitting there waiting to be asked.”

The Great Cycle Challenge raises funds for the Children's Medical Research Institute and over six years of the event has raised more than $16million.

Mr Felix said anyone could get involved in the ride as you set your own kilometres to cycle through October.

"They even have elderly people in care homes who do static cycling,” he said.

Although Mr Felix doesn't have experience with children's cancer, he rides with a friend who lost their battle with breast cancer in mind.

"Cancer is such a horrible disease,” he said

"I just think it's a real shame when kids get sick, it really hits them.

"They spend maybe half their lives doing treatment.”

To join the challenge visit greatcyclechallenge.com.au