Why this Boyne Island girl is doing 9000 push ups

Hannah James, 19, is launching her not-for-profit Think Again by doing 9000 push ups, representing the 9000 high school students in Gladstone.

BOYNE Island’s Hannah James wants high school students who are struggling with their mental health to know they’re not alone.

It’s why the 19-year-old has started a new not-for-profit, ThinkAgain, to help support schools in the region with evidence based programs promoting student wellbeing, resilience and mental health.

“It’s just about supporting the mental health of young people specifically in this area,” Ms James said.

The program was developed by a clinical psychologist of 15 years and involves documentary style videos of young Australians who have been through their own mental health challenges and come out the other side stronger.

Student mental health is a passion area for Ms James.

She said she was one of the lucky one’s who has been able to maintain good mental health but watching her friends struggle has been a key motivator.

“When your world view is you have no control over your mental health it’s really bleak,” she said.

“I really wanted to start something that would change student’s perspective so they would realise they do actually have some control over what they’re going through and there is a better future for them.”

To launch the organisation she has bounced off the abundance of push up challenges circulating social media at the moment and created her own.

Over the month of June Ms James will do 9000 push-ups representing the 9000 high school students in the region in a bid to raise $9000 to fund the organisation – that’s 300 push-ups a day.

“Hopefully people have enough empathy for a person doing 9000 push-ups to donate,” she said.

Get involved

Hannah James doesn't expect anyone else to do her crazy push up challenge, but instead is encouraging people to come up with their own fitness goal and share their hard work.

To donate to the organisation visit thinkagain.org.au or ThinkAgain on Facebook.