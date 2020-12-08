Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man caught drug-driving thought he would be okay to drive.
A man caught drug-driving thought he would be okay to drive.
Crime

Why this bloke thought he would be OK to drive

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
8th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GLADSTONE man Dean Malcom Fluerty pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 24 to drug-driving.

Fluerty was pulled over on October 7 at 7.55am where he tested positive for drugs.

Further analysis showed the presence of marijuana in his system.

His defence lawyer said Fluerty had waited a few days after he used the drugs and thought he would be okay to drive.

She said he had been struggling with his mental health and was remorseful for his actions.

Fluerty, 25, was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Read more drug-driving cases:

Former truck driver protests drug testing condition

Drug driver’s obvious give away

P plater still had drugs in her system after two days

More Stories

gladstonecourt gladstone drug drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ethical Standards Command to probe alleged Butcher assault

        Premium Content Ethical Standards Command to probe alleged Butcher assault

        News The complaint to the Crime and Corruption Commission was passed to the QPS Ethical Standards Command.

        Man’s desire for post-lockdown relief proves costly

        Premium Content Man’s desire for post-lockdown relief proves costly

        News Police flagged down Rodney Colin Hill at Miriam Vale.

        Tradie caught drink-driving after fleeing ‘assault’

        Premium Content Tradie caught drink-driving after fleeing ‘assault’

        News Aaron Thomas John Ryan could not catch a break.

        Woman hospitalised after car collides with kangaroo

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after car collides with kangaroo

        Breaking A woman in her 20s sustained neck and foot injuries.

        • 8th Dec 2020 7:13 AM