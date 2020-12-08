Why this bloke thought he would be OK to drive

A man caught drug-driving thought he would be okay to drive.

GLADSTONE man Dean Malcom Fluerty pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 24 to drug-driving.

Fluerty was pulled over on October 7 at 7.55am where he tested positive for drugs.

Further analysis showed the presence of marijuana in his system.

His defence lawyer said Fluerty had waited a few days after he used the drugs and thought he would be okay to drive.

She said he had been struggling with his mental health and was remorseful for his actions.

Fluerty, 25, was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

