ON BAIL: This Gympie teenager is facing serious charges, including robbery with violence and assault.
Crime

Why this baby-faced teen was in court

Sherele Moody
12th Aug 2019 2:00 PM
A GYMPIE teenager accused of assault and robbery in company has been released on bail.

The 18-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, asked Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday to allow him to return home.

He has been on remand since May on a raft of charges, including assault, robbery in company with personal violence, unlawful possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon and other offences, relating to incidents in June and July of last year.

Justice Peter Flanagan said the teenager could return home as long as he abided by strict bail conditions.

Justice Flanagan said it was likely the young man's matters would not be dealt with for some time and he could spend more time on remand than he would be sentenced to if convicted.

