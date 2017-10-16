Why these 'tin bowls' have been spotted around Gladstone

The Department of Science, Information Technology and Innovation have set up these air quality testing kits at various locations at Curtis Island and Gladstone for Shell's QGC major shutdown, which is expected to cause increased flaring.

THEY look like tin bowls food could be served in, but this equipment is responsible for testing air quality while a Curtis Island LNG plant completes its first major shutdown.

The Department of Science, Information and Technology Innovation is leading the increased air quality monitoring during major maintenance work at Shell's QGC plant, expected to cause increased smoky flaring.

The increased monitoring will assist the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection as it considers Shell's plea for a major change to its environmental authority to allow the LNG plant to have smoky flaring for longer time periods.

A DSITI spokesperson said the monitoring equipment collects air samples.

"The equipment monitors for polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), the collective name for various chemicals that can be released from the burning of organic substances such as coal, oil and gasoline," the spokesperson said.

Two samplers were placed at Gladstone Conservation Council member Cheryl Watson's Curtis Island home, and at air monitoring stations in Gladstone.

But Ms Watson wrote on Facebook she was concerned they would not find any "substantial" results.

"...The prevailing winds from the direction of the LNG Plants blow away from us," she said.