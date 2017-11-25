Why there's orange cut-outs in Gladstone

BUILDING AWARENESS: Debbie Williams, Robyn Liddell, Heidi Moller and Anita Hastings, of Zonta, putting up the display outside the Gladstone hockey fields.

IF YOU see orange cardboard cut-outs around Gladstone in the next two weeks, stop and take notice.

From today, there are 43 figures standing on the corner of Dawson Hwy and Glenlyon Rd.

These represent each woman killed in Australia this year from domestic and family violence.

The Zonta Club of Gladstone is behind the confronting display, which is part of the 16 Days of Activism campaign - a bid to end violence against women and girls.

Zonta advocacy chair Robyn Liddell said the number of women who had died was startling but was slowly improving.

"This time last year the tally was 68 so we are making progress in Australia,” Ms Liddell said.

"But one death is still one too many.”

Mrs Liddell said Gladstone club invited people to join members to standtogether to say no to violence against women and bring about change.

