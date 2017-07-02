Why everyone is talking about our region's most 'beautiful' places

Channel 7's Queensland Weekender has showcased the Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy regions.

DEEPWATER Creek has been splashed across the nation as one of the most "beautiful" places in the world.

National television presenter Bridget Adams visited the region, between Gladstone and Bundaberg, recently for a special feature story.

"I don't think I've ever been to a more beautiful place," she said.

Ms Adams was on assignment in the Deepwater National Park along with the Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy regions.

Now the secret is out about central Queensland's slice of paradise after the region featured on television show Queensland Weekender.

Saturday's episode showcased two Agnes Water tourism attractions, Garry McLean's Horizons Kangaroo Sanctuary and Arty's Moondoggie Beach and Bush Tours.

Ms Adams was in awe during the Deepwater National Park tour.

"Deepwater is our focus today, it's a stunning 4,500 hectare park admired for its paper bark forests and pristine beaches," she said.

Ms Adams and Agnes Water man Arty walked through the rainforest, visited the beach and had a stand up paddle board down Deepwater Creek.

"I don't think I've ever been to a more beautiful place on a stand up paddle board," the TV presenter said.

The next stop was Horizons Kangaroo Sanctuary.

The sanctuary opened 13 years ago and provides rehabilitation for orphaned joeys.

"I should've done this all my life if I'd known about it, we love it with a passion," Mr McLean said.