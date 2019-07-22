Why the Botanic to bridge is set to be the biggest yet

READY TO GO: Smit Lamnalco's Brett Marsh, Gladstone Port Corporation's Rowen Windsor and Bec Devine, Gladstone Regional councillor Desley O'Grady and Give Me 5 For Kids' Kelly Boase, Melissa Ritter, Kyra Bell and Helena Sant ahead of the GPC Botanic to Bridge fun run.

READY TO GO: Smit Lamnalco's Brett Marsh, Gladstone Port Corporation's Rowen Windsor and Bec Devine, Gladstone Regional councillor Desley O'Grady and Give Me 5 For Kids' Kelly Boase, Melissa Ritter, Kyra Bell and Helena Sant ahead of the GPC Botanic to Bridge fun run. Matt Taylor GLA190719BOTA

GLADSTONE residents have sprinted to register for the tenth anniversary Botanic to Bridge (B2B) event, with more than 1000 participants ready to pound the pavement on 18 August.

With 10 per cent more registrations than this time last year, Gladstone Ports Corporation is preparing for its biggest event yet.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said with only four weeks left to register, the B2B team was anticipating record numbers.

"We've been blown away by the community's interest in the event to date," he said. "It's great to see everyone registering early and supporting our community beneficiary, Give Me 5 for Kids and local schools.

"The event is one for all ages and abilities and is family friendly."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher encouraged families, businesses and keen runners to get a group together and support the event.

"B2B has raised close to $400,000 for local schools and various community groups," Mr Butcher said.

"Last year more than 3600 people took part, and by the way registrations are tracking I've no doubt we'll smash that figure this year."

Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett said the the council and Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre were proud to be a gold sponsor.

"We love to be a part of this event, it's fantastic that together with local industries and businesses we can give so much back to our community," Cr Burnett said.

B2B participants can select their local school or community beneficiary, Give Me 5 for Kids during the registration process.

Run along and register now at botanictobridge.com.au, registrations close Thursday August 15 at 10am.