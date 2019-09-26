Why Tannum was chosen for six new drum lines

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner has spoken out about the decision to remove shark drum lines from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

SIX of the 17 new drum lines hung between Gladstone and Cairns were placed at Tannum Sands beaches yesterday as the Queensland Government vowed to put human lives first.

It takes the number of baited hooks at Tannum Beach from two to eight.

The new drum lines have been installed between the Millennium Esplanade and Canoe Point.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the locations for the new equipment were determined by advice from fisheries officers and the department.

"Where there has been the opportunity for additional drum lines we've relied upon the advice of fisheries officers … to safeguard people who frequent those shores," he said. "We put human life as paramount."

Mr Furner defended the state's shark control program and said it was vital for Queensland tourism.

He said contractors and fisheries staff check drum lines every two days, and if there is a dangerous shark - for example a tiger or bull shark - it is euthanised and disposed of at sea.

Yesterday's announcement followed the removal of 160 drum lines within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park after the government was ordered to adopt a catch-and-release program.

The Federal Court upheld a decision by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal that if the state could not tag and release sharks within the marine park, it needed to end its program.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley slammed the government for removing the drum lines within 24 hours of the Federal Court decision, accusing it of choosing "public alarm over personal safety".

She said the removal of the equipment so soon after the Federal Court decision was a political stunt.

"Queensland should reinstate the existing drum lines, while increasing surveillance and exploring modern complementary technologies such as drones, smart drum lines and tags," she said.