Why Tannum Sands Park Run needs help running

DOZENS of Tannum Sands residents will be up and running this morning at the Tannum Sands Park Run but organisers warn that without volunteers the event's future is bleak.

The Park Run group kicked-off at Tannum Sands about 18 months ago and attracts about 30-45 runners on Saturday mornings.

The group is seeking up to four run directors and countless volunteers to help with timekeeping, barcode scanning, tokens and for someone to help as a tail walker.

Organiser Craig Murrell said the 6.30am Saturday run was an important event for the community.

"It's such a healthy event to have in our community, something that runners can come along to for free,” he said.

"You don't even have to be an athlete to join or to volunteer and it's a small morning commitment that finsihes at 8am.

"It's just about getting involved and supporting the community.

"And the training to be a volunteer takes less than three minutes, you just need to register on the Park Run website.”

Mr Murrell said the regular event was relatively new at Tannum Sands and had attracted residents from all walks of life.

"It's a wonderful thing to have in our community, to meet a mix of people who live in your area,” he said.

The Park Run route starts at Canoe Point and heads to Millennium Esplanade before turning back to the Boyne River on the Turtle Way.