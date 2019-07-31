Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cairns based underwater filmmaker Ben Cropp has visited Magra Islet at least 10 times during his more than 50-year long career.
Cairns based underwater filmmaker Ben Cropp has visited Magra Islet at least 10 times during his more than 50-year long career.
Environment

Why swimming at our remote beaches is risky business

by Daniel Bateman
31st Jul 2019 9:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN underwater filmmaker who has regularly visited the Cape York sand cay where a young woman was attacked by a shark says it was very unwise to go swimming there at dusk.

The 20-year-old woman remained in a stable condition in Cairns Hospital, after her leg was mauled by a suspected tiger shark in the attack near Magra Islet, off Cape Grenville, on Sunday about 6.30pm.

The woman was a crew member on-board an MG Kailis cray fishing trawler, and had been snorkelling off the back of the boat observing grouper when her leg was grabbed by the shark.

She was flown to Lockhart River, and then to Cairns by rescuers.

Cairns based underwater filmmaker Ben Cropp has visited Magra Islet at least 10 times during his more than 50-year long career.

He said he had never seen any dangerous sharks in the sandy cay's waters, but believed it was still very unwise to go swimming in the area at dusk.

"It's a pretty standard island, but trawlers anchor behind there, and the trawlers always have the habit of cleaning their nets as they come into anchor, which means they can attract sharks.

"There may still be (fish) clinging in there, and so sharks will naturally hang around the trawlers."

More Stories

beach swimming cape york sandy cay shark attack tourism trawler

Top Stories

    Council to argue parliamentary privilege at annual meeting

    premium_icon Council to argue parliamentary privilege at annual meeting

    News It will be one of two motions tabled at October's LGAQ conference in Cairns.

    'Not convinced': Mixed response to calls for nuclear plant

    premium_icon 'Not convinced': Mixed response to calls for nuclear plant

    Politics Residents, MPs react to calls for nuclear plant.

    Man with cameras see police at his door, climbs onto roof

    premium_icon Man with cameras see police at his door, climbs onto roof

    News The man allegedly saw his visitors were police and hid on the roof

    Gladstone rescue group's plan to help 1000 animals

    premium_icon Gladstone rescue group's plan to help 1000 animals

    News Gladstone Animal Rescue Group move into their new home today.