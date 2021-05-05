Why star delayed reporting alleged kidnap for a week

Four arrested after former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill was allegedly kidnapped

Australian Test cricket great Stuart MacGill did not inform police for a week after he was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint for ransom because he felt "threatened and scared".

A NSW Police press conference about MacGill's ordeal has heard the legendary spin bowler was "quite scared about going to police at all" after being abducted and beaten.

"It is only an hour that he was held, but it would have been a horribly frightful hour to endure through and subsequent to that, the ongoing trauma," NSW Police said.

Police said MacGill was forced into a vehicle at Cremorne, on Sydney's Lower North Shore on April 14 and taken to a property where he was assaulted and threatened with a firearm.

He was then driven to Belmore in Sydney's southwest and released after an hour.

MacGill did not report the incident until April 20 because he felt threatened.

Police say that the motive was financial, but no money was exchanged

Four men, aged 27, 29, 42 and 46 years old will appear in court this afternoon charged over the alleged kidnapping plot.

Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives arrested the men at around 6am on Wednesday, three weeks after the alleged kidnapping near MacGill's Sydney home.

Police said it had occurred around 8pm on April 14, when MacGill was allegedly confronted by the 46-year-old accused near the intersection of Parraween and Winne streets in Cremorne.

A short time later the pair were approached by two other men, allegedly forcing MacGill into a vehicle.

He was then allegedly driven to a property at Bringelly, where the two men, plus another unknown man, allegedly assaulted him and threatened him with a firearm.

About an hour later, police claim MacGill was driven to Belmore and released.

Stuart MacGill leaving his home at Cremorne in 2017. Picture: Adam Yip/ Daily Telegraph

Stuart McGill in 2004 during his Test cricket career in which he played 44 test matches and took 208 test wickets.

After MacGill notified police, Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives formed Strike Force Cain.

They conducted extensive investigations, with assistance from Raptor Squad and the Public Order and Riot Squad.

Officers are executed search warrants on Wednesday morning at homes at Sutherland, Caringbah, Brighton Le-Sands, Banksia and Marrickville.

MacGill represented Australia in 44 Test matches between 1998 and 2008, serving as Shane Warne's understudy for most of his international career.

He claimed 208 Test wickets at an average of 29.03, including 12 five-wicket hauls.

Only three leg-spin bowlers have taken more Test wickets for Australia - Richie Benaud, Clarrie Grimmett and Warne.

MacGill took 328 Sheffield Shield wickets for New South Wales, placing him equal third on the all-time list behind Geoff Lawson and Greg Matthews.

He announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008.

