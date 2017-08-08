25°
How six dump trucks have created more work in Gladstone

Tegan Annett
| 8th Aug 2017 4:30 PM
Komatsu Gladstone service technician Luke Howden, general manager John Davison and visiting from the Sunshine Coast for the four month overhaul, Mitch Dundas in front of one of six New South Wales coal mine trucks to be overhauled.
Komatsu Gladstone service technician Luke Howden, general manager John Davison and visiting from the Sunshine Coast for the four month overhaul, Mitch Dundas in front of one of six New South Wales coal mine trucks to be overhauled. Tegan Annett

THE wheels are well and truly in motion for months of work on six 6.25m-tall new arrivals at Komatsu Gladstone.

Komatsu's Gladstone branch will spend the next four months overhauling the six 730E dump trucks, which weigh 324,322kg each, for a New South Wales coal miner.

The third truck arrived at the Blain Dr site on Tuesday and another is expected on Wednesday.

Branch manager John Davison said they hired an additional seven Gladstone people for the workload.

 

BIG JOB AHEAD: Komatsu Gladstone fitter Robert Jones, service technician Luke Howden, general manager John Davison and Sunshine Coast visiting worker for the four-month overhaul Mitch Dundas in front of one of six New South Wales coal mine trucks to be overhauled.
BIG JOB AHEAD: Komatsu Gladstone fitter Robert Jones, service technician Luke Howden, general manager John Davison and Sunshine Coast visiting worker for the four-month overhaul Mitch Dundas in front of one of six New South Wales coal mine trucks to be overhauled. Tegan Annett

He said it was a timely overhaul, given the recent completion of a year-long project overhauling nine Komatsu trucks for a Queensland miner.

"We've taken on additional employees and contractors for this and increased our workforce by eight people to get this done," Mr Davison said.

"It was a good opportunity for us to employ some more locals."

Former Gladstone man and Komatsu Sunshine Coast worker Mitch Dundas is also working on the overhaul.

