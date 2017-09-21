Why shouldn't you have the right to choose?

THIS started off with a casual chat with a customer, talking about rugby union and then just out of the blue he said I'm voting "No" to same sex marriage.

I voiced my opinion and said I'm voting yes and all he could say was 'it's not right'.

So, I asked why shouldn't they be allowed to choose whom they want to marry?

It's no different to anyone else and this is the 20th century.

After he left it made me think more into this.

It wasn't that long ago that interracial marriage was legalised and we got over that hurdle and now it's time to get over this one and follow other countries that allow same sex marriage.

I ask the question, why don't we vote on "age difference"?

Why should a much younger girl be allowed to marry a very much older man or vice-versa and why are men allowed to go overseas and buy brides and young ones at that?

I have no qualms about it, but you see people looking, pointing and whispering, and they may not like the look of it and I'm sure their whispers are saying exactly what they're thinking and yet that's where it ends.

They just turn the other cheek and walk on.

Well why is it any different to same sex marriage?

If you don't like it, do the same walk on by.

They're not doing anyone any harm and they're human beings just like us.

They have the same goals in life as other couples and just want to live their own lives and be happy.

These people have so much courage standing up for their rights and deserve to love and be loved by whoever they choose and they are just as much Aussies as any one of you.