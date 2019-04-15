Menu
Why should we fear electric cars?
15th Apr 2019

ScoMo: "Ok. Let's start our election campaign with the usual scare mongering tactics. Immigrants and boat people?"
Political adviser: "No. We can't do that this time."
ScoMo: "Why the hell not?"
Political adviser: "Christchurch."
ScoMo: "Oh!"
Political adviser: "Go with something that we could say effectively threatens Australian jobs and growth."
ScoMo: "Electric cars are the devil!"

Meanwhile in Australia, one woman is murdered per week. Australia keeps human beings in concentration camps.

The Murray Darling River system is dying. The Great Barrier Reef is pretty much dead. The world is burning.

The badly needed NBN is a shameful cockup.

Some of the most powerful countries in the world are run by lunatics and we are being told to FEAR electric cars.

