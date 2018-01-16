Menu
Why QAL's alumina production for 2017 was down

Queensland Alumina Limited.
Queensland Alumina Limited. Christine McKee
Chris Lees
by

RIO Tinto's alumina production for last year remained steady despite a drop at QAL.

The statistics were revealed in the mining giant's fourth quarter report.

"Alumina production for 2017 was in line with 2016, with a strong performance at Yarwun partially offset by lower production at the Queensland Alumina refinery due to major maintenance," the report reads.

Alumina production dropped 1 per cent overall, although bauxite production was up six per cent.

For Rio Tinto, which has Boyne Smelter Limited in their portfolio, aluminium production for 2017 was 3.6 million tonnes - one per cent lower than 2016.

"Strong operational performances were achieved across most sites, reflecting the implementation of productivity improvements across the business," the report read.

"This was offset by production curtailment at the Boyne smelter due to higher power prices in Queensland."

The company's average realised aluminium prices in 2017 were $2231 per tonne.

