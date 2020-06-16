Why Qld needs public service pay freeze: Premier

Annastacia Palaszczuk says her Government will today announce how it will implement its public service pay freeze but has refused to answer a number of questions over how it would do it.

The Premier would not say if legislation would be introduced this week, insisting that Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace would make a statement to the House later today.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a public service pay freeze will save Queensland about $500 million over the financial year. Picture: Glenn Hunt

It comes after Australian Workers' Union members secured a deal that will mean their 2020 pay increase will be deferred until early 2022 - allowing them to take home a 5 per cent pay rise that year.

Ms Palaszczuk today said the pay freeze was about making sure the Government had the money in the financial year when they "need it the most, which is now".

"It's to have it available in the financial year where we need it to help recover for Queensland jobs," she said when asked if the measure was about long term cost saving.

"I cannot be clearer.

"Everyone will be on a level playing field from the 1st July where there is going to be a wage freeze.

"My Government is committed to job security.

"But we know that everyone has got to experience a bit of pain as well."

Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace will this afternoon outline how the public service pay freeze will be implemented. Picture: Steve Pohlner



Ms Palaszczuk said she understood this pay freeze would save the Budget about $500 million over the financial year.

She also confirmed that bonuses for water and power executives would not be going ahead this year.

"(Ms Grace) will put very clearly the Government's position," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"And yes, it does honour my commitment of saying that there will be a wage freeze from the 1st of July for one year.

"She will outline the full position."