Why power station workers put down the tools for an hour today

GLADSTONE Power Station workers put down the tools for an hour as they stopped production at lunch time on Wednesday.

It was for a long lunch to celebrate their milestone achievement of breaking their safety performance record.

The power station, which has about 200 employees, reached its best ever safety performance of 250 days recordable injury free.

To celebrate, workers on site today enjoyed an hour long lunch.

NRG Gladstone Power Station acting general manager Nigel Warrington said it was a fantastic achievement.

Mr Warrington said it showed the commitment of their employees and contractors to look out for each other and themselves.

"We must continue to maintain our safety focus of 'one day at a time',” Mr Warrington said.

"The challenge ahead will be our Unit 5 overhaul when we will have a large number of new people on site but I'm confident in our people and our site procedures to keep each other safe.”

An extra 100 workers will be at the power station for the multi-million dollar upgrade work at the NRG and Rio Tinto-owned site.

The overhaul will take up to ten weeks and starts at the end of this month.