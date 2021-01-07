Menu
The monitoring station is situated atop a pylon in the Port of Bundaberg, which will give GPC and GRC a better understanding of the environment.
Why Ports Corporation and CSIRO have joined forces

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
7th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
The Gladstone Ports Corporation has begun 2021 by forging a new partnership with Australia’s top science body.

The CSIRO has joined forces with GPC to better understand the environment and improve safety systems.

A new water quality and wind monitoring station has been installed at Bundaberg’s port, which is expected to collect a more in-depth reading of the water and deliver comprehensive data.

The data collected will offer GPC and CSIRO scientists a better understanding of the environment surrounding the Port of Bundaberg.

It’s an upgrade from what CSIRO was previously using at the Sir Thomas Hiley Wharf to measure water quality and wind.

CSIRO research scientist Geoffrey Carlin said the pylon at the Port of Bundaberg was well positioned for monitoring the effects on coastal waters and the effects on reefs.

“The installation of water quality monitoring instrumentation is a collaborative effort that

provides key data to CSIRO, GPC, Maritime Safety Queensland, and Queensland Sugar Limited to improve our management of Australia’s marine areas,” Mr Carlin said.

As well as keeping an eye on the environment, the monitoring technology was able to send real time updates to assist our marine pilots further in their navigating ships safely in and out of the port.

GPC acting CEO Craig Walker said the technology was a win for the environment and for safety systems at GPC.

“Our employees and their expertise is our greatest asset and they are continuously working to

improve every facet of our operations,” Mr Walker said.

“Environmental sustainability underpins everything we do and this technology upgrade will enable us to closely monitor the environment we operate in.”

Raw data will also be accessible in real time on the CSIRO website.

