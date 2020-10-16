Why Ports Corp workers are wearing pink gloves

THE question on everyone’s lips in Gladstone’s industry scene right now is, why are Gladstone Ports Corporation employees wearing pink gloves?

A GPC spokeswoman solved the mystery, saying the organisation had added a pop of colour to its uniforms this month to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Statistics from The National Breast Cancer Foundation show that eight women lose their lives

every day to the disease, while this year alone, 20,000 Australians will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

It is not the first time GPC has turned pink for a worthy cause.

In 2015, GPC painted its CAT D11T dozer “Noela” bright pink to raise awareness.

People Community & Sustainability general manager, Rowen Winsor, said the pink dozer and new pink gloves were are a daily reminder of women’s health.

“Noela the pink dozer has since become a symbol for women’s health at our Reg Tanna Coal

Terminal while our blue dozer James-Dean is an advocate for men’s health,” Ms Winsor said.

“Our new pink gloves will help us continue to spread the important message to our employees

about being proactive about their health and wellbeing.

“At GPC we’re proud to be supporting better health outcomes for our workers and for our

community.”

The East Shores Parklands will also shine bright pink for a week from October 18 to 24 to

raise community awareness.

To donate or to learn more about the cause, head to the National Breast Cancer Foundation site HERE.