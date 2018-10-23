Why police wanted this Gladstone dad behind bars

DRUG DRIVER: Jamen Karl Hoffman walked free from the Gladstone Courthouse after pleading guilty to five charges including driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

POLICE wanted a Gladstone man to serve actual time behind bars for driving under the influence of methamphetamine with his four-year-old child a passenger.

But Jamen Karl Hoffman walked free from the Gladstone Courthouse after pleading guilty to five charges including driving while a relevant drug was present in his blood, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

The 43-year-old was caught driving on October 8, 2017 on Rifle Range Rd at Sunvalley while he had meth in his system.

The court heard Hoffman's eyes were bloodshot and his pupils wide.

His child sat in the front passenger seat, unsecured.

Upon searching his car police also found a clip seal bag with meth inside.

Police prosecutor Joel Sleep said the father-of-four had a serious criminal history with drug offending and asked Magistrate Neil Lavaring to impose actual jail time.

Mr Sleep said Hoffman should serve at least two months behind bars of a six month jail term.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said the day before the offending was Hoffman's birthday.

He said his client decided to take drugs and thought he would be okay to drive the next day.

Mr Pepito said Hoffman understood it was the wrong decision.

Mr Lavaring ordered Hoffman to serve a nine month jail sentence, wholly suspended with an operational period of three years.

Hoffman also lost his licence for nine months with a conviction recorded.