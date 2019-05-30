Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Distracting yourself might provide your brain with the time it needs to come up with a solution.
Distracting yourself might provide your brain with the time it needs to come up with a solution. iStock
Contributed

Why our brains have more power than you think

by NICK BENNETT, MIND YOU
30th May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The mind is an amazing tool. Simply remarkable.

In my early years I would just react to the situations that I found myself in without a lot of forethought. Operating on instinct, gut feel and an intrinsic desire for adventure and independence, I was led into all sorts of experiences that built knowledge, understanding and, over time, patience and resilience. As an aside, perhaps the comment should be that I led myself, however at the time I wasn't that considered and just went for it.

As life has continued to evolve and Rowena and I have continued our studies into human behaviour, and in particular how the brain works to support us in that evolution, I have become more and more attuned to trusting that what I ask of my brain and mind, and given time for processing, an answer will come that fits the request.

I no longer doubt myself or what my brain is capable of. That's a big release from holding anxiety about what could or might happen and frees up a huge amount of horsepower in thinking and productivity.

What is truly incredible is that the brain doesn't know the difference between fantasy and reality and responds to either as though it were real. It will then rationalise and justify the decisions that get made so we can feel better about them. The brain burns a lot of energy, using about 20 per cent of our oxygen intake and 20 per cent of our calories, and a lot of that is wasted by the way we think and what we think.

Most of the time we are far from specific in our thinking or requests to the incredible supercomputer that sits inside our skull and drives everything that we do, say and produce, including emotions, thoughts, beliefs and fears.

So, taking all of that into account now, when I am setting up for a project, working with a client or wanting to write on a subject, I basically refine the question so that the mind has to provide a very specific outcome. I ask myself the question and, with a time set for response, then get out of my own way by distracting myself with time in the garden, cleaning, or doing other odd jobs that have no relationship to what I want answered.

This processing time is invaluable. Sometimes it may be an immediate response, at others it could be provided as I wake up in the morning or as I'm cooking dinner. The answer comes or a link of thinking, an abstraction, arrives that then with some consideration takes me to the answer to my questions. Cool eh?

As I no longer question, doubt or second guess myself - and perhaps that comes with age and experience - I find myself with time available to focus on other things that are important; my relationships, learning and contributing. What do you think?

Nick Bennett is a facilitator and coach at mindsaligned.com.au

brain brainpower distraction mental health mind you nick bennett processing time thought process thoughts
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Person airlifted from stranded boat off Heron Island

    premium_icon Person airlifted from stranded boat off Heron Island

    News The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was takes to locate a distress signal made after 1am this morning

    • 30th May 2019 12:29 PM
    Fine art photography offered at new Calliope studio

    premium_icon Fine art photography offered at new Calliope studio

    Business 'I wanted to do something really quite different'

    • 30th May 2019 12:00 PM
    UPDATE: Fireys give the all clear at Gladstone Hospital

    premium_icon UPDATE: Fireys give the all clear at Gladstone Hospital

    News Two QFES crews were on the scene of the incident.

    Don't miss your chance to win $10,000

    Don't miss your chance to win $10,000

    News Last chance to be involved with Town Proud