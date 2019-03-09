Why organisers have moved music festival interstate

A MUSIC festival group has moved another instalment of its events interstate.

Rabbits Eat Lettuce organiser Erik Lamir said they had moved their Easter event to a venue near Warwick in Queensland.

This followed the same move with the group's Bohemian Beatfreaks event in November last year.

Rabbits Eat Lettuce took NSW Police to the Land and Environment court to challenge a decision the event would be too unsafe to go ahead on a property at Kippenduff, south of Casino.

At the time, Mr Lamir said while the court ruled the event could go ahead, they would have faced a $105,000 bill for police at the festival, which has a 3000-person capacity.

With stringent restrictions remaining in place, he said they had moved the next event, which begins on April 18, to the Queensland venue.

"We moved to Queensland for Easter based on what we had to deal with last November and the NSW Government's approach to festivals at the moment," he said.

"Based on that and based on our experience last November, we didn't want to take the chance."

He said the Southern Downs Regional Council, police and other emergency services had been supportive of the April event, something he believed was in stark contrast to their experience in NSW last year.

"Overall Queensland seems to be pretty supportive of the festival industry," he said.

"We're not on the (State Government's) high risk list.

"We've never had a death.

"We still hold the permit for the Kippenduff site until the end of 2020.

"We hope to have another event at our Kippenduff site before the permit runs out."

Mr Lamir said it was "unfortunate" police and the Richmond Valley Council "haven't been very supportive" in recent times.

He predicted their events would bring some $3.5 million into the local area each year.

And while some are "a little bit upset" not to return to the Northern Rivers site this Easter, he said most attendees had proved supportive and understanding of the change.

"Hopefully all the people that have been coming to our events ... are happy to do the extra miles," he said.

Police were approached for comment, but Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay last year said they had a "considerable list" of safety concerns about the Kippenduff site.

Supt Lindsay said they had asked organisers to "rectify those issues" but were "not been satisfied that the risk to public safety (was) appropriately addressed".

Richmond Valley Council has also been approached for comment.