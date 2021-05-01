The return of controversial ex-Premier Campbell Newman to the LNP is a risky but smart move that may help the party finally unseat Labor, writes Peter Gleeson.

OPINION

After years in the wilderness, the prodigal son, former premier Campbell Newman, has returned to the LNP fold.

That is a smart move by the LNP state executive, and acting president Cynthia Hardy is obviously hoping it helps her starve off a likely challenge from Lawrence Springborg.

But the horse has bolted on that.

Newman's appointment to the state executive is a risk because Labor will use it to suggest the party is still stuck in the former premier's era, which didn't end well.

But the new-look and resurgent LNP under Springborg will benefit greatly from Newman's capacity as fundraiser and steady hand.

Newman acknowledges he would have done things differently during his three years as premier and he learnt much since then.

The reality is he was an exceptional Brisbane Lord Mayor and has much to offer the conservatives.

He is a straight shooter with an acute understanding of Queensland politics, and used wisely, he can add greatly to the LNP's stocks.

Under Crisafulli, there's a growing sense that the LNP grassroots want generational change and it is required if they are to ever beat a well-oiled electoral machine like the Labor Party.

Everybody rowing in the same direction has been Labor's strength over the past 30 years.

The LNP can learn much from its discipline.

Today, a fascinating contest unfolds between the LNP senators James McGrath and Amanda Stoker for the prized number one spot on the ticket for the next election.

Whoever loses, goes to number three, which is susceptible.

The LNP is fortunate it has two MPs of the calibre of McGrath and Stoker.

It will be very close.

Originally published as Why Newman's LNP return is genius move