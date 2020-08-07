Why Navneet is determined to help her community

Registered nurse Navneet Kaur has enrolled to do a postgraduate Masters degree at CQ University, which has seen nursing enrolments grow by 15 per-cent.

WHEN Navneet Kaur migrated from India to Australia 12 years ago she was determined to help her community.

After working in aged care she took the plunge and enrolled in a Bachelor of Nursing at CQ University and has never looked back.

Now the 30-year-old married mother of a three-year-old daughter says she is excited to be part of boosting CQUniversity nursing enrolments by 15 per cent by studying a post graduate Masters degree in clinical nursing.

“I have always wanted to help my community and change peoples lives,” she said.

“I was working in aged care previously which gave me that baseline desire of looking after others.

“While working I enrolled myself in a Bachelor of Nursing at CQU and it changed my whole life.

“I was able to secure a position in the surgical ward at Rockhampton Hospital.”

Helping others is the motivation that drives her every day.

“I am so passionate about helping others, and that is what has motivated me,” she said.

“I am so glad I chose that career, because with what’s happening today in this world, I am so proud I am in this profession and I am able to help the community whenever they require me.”

Opportunities arose through her job and so Mrs Kaur decided to continue to improve her knowledge and skills.

“Through my job came the opportunity to do a masters degree or a post grad,” she said.

“Things are always changing and you always have to update your knowledge.

“So I chose to do my Masters which has helped me to advance my knowledge and skills, with problem solving, critical thinking and better management.

“It inspired my other colleagues in my ward and my co-workers to step up and do it also.”

Despite English being her second language, Mrs Kaur said CQUniversity couldn’t have been more helpful with her studies.

Domestic enrolments at CQUni have surged by 52 per cent, with nursing up by 15 per cent.

“I never regretted studying at CQU and I always had a lot of support,” she said.

“The teachers and the academic learning centre, with English being my second language, they helped a lot with my assessments as well.

“I would always recommend anyone considering studying to go to CQU.”

Mrs Kaur said she thoroughly enjoyed her job and it had been recognised by her colleagues.

“When other new nurses come into the hospital or the surgical ward I always have a chat with them and encourage them,” she said.

“People say they have seen the growth in myself and they feel inspired.

“They say to me this is something that they want to do.

“There are a lot of nurses who are studying through CQU and a few are in my ward.

“I have developed and increased my skills and knowledge a lot by doing my Masters.”

