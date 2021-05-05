Why nation owes Gladstone ‘a debt of gratitude’

Gladstone is owed a “debt of gratitude” from the nation for helping keep the economic wheels of Australia turning during COVID through its resources and agriculture industries says Deputy PM Michael McCormack. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

Gladstone is owed a “debt of gratitude” from the nation for helping keep the economic wheels of Australia turning during COVID through its resources and agriculture industries says Deputy PM Michael McCormack. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

The nation “owes Gladstone a debt of gratitude” for helping keep Australia’s economy turning during COVID, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack says.

With limited impact from the pandemic, the region’s agriculture and resource industries continued to power ahead, Mr McCormack said, contributing billions to the economy.

The Nationals leader was in Gladstone on Tuesday, to announce $10 million in funding for a hydrogen knowledge centre and the beautification of Auckland Hill.

Mr McCormack said the port city had been an “economic powerhouse” helping drive export income and provide valuable economic contributions.

“This nation owes Gladstone a debt of gratitude for what it has done through COVID,” he said.

“Gladstone kept the wheels of the economy going, through agriculture and through resources.

“Thank you Gladstone for being the economic powerhouse that you are, not only for this region, not only for this state, but indeed for our nation.

“Thank you Gladstone for providing a safe harbour right throughout COVID-19.

“Thank you Gladstone for keeping the wheels of the Queensland, certainly the Central Queensland economy rolling.”

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack at Gladstone. The Deputy PM says the nation "owes a debt of gratitude" to Gladstone for helping keep the economic wheels of Australia turning during COVID. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Mr McCormack said the potential of Gladstone and the Central Queensland region was yet to be realised.

“It’s unlimited, it’s absolutely unlimited,” he said of the region’s potential.

“Regional Australia has been, is being, the safest place in all of the world as we still battle with the challenges of COVID-19.

“Hy (Hydrogen) Park, which is already under construction, it will only benefit from this $5 million dollar investment.

“(Gladstone has) one of the best ports in all of Australia, make no mistake, a deep water port, a port that sees so much of Queensland’s product got out of it and so many tourists...going to come back into it.”

When he flew from Brisbane to Gladstone, Mr McCormack said there was a huge line of FIFO workers in high-vis clothing boarding the plane.

“They are keeping this economy strong; they are keeping the wheels of the nation going,” he said.

“They are keeping the lights on and they are keeping our exports up.”

Other stories

Auckland Hill and hydrogen centre share in $10m funding

‘Get a steak into you’: Deputy PM slams Beef Aus critic

Gladstone police raid uncovers guns, drugs in Clinton