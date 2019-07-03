‘Why me?’: Bullied teen speaks out

A teenage girl was left in tears after a cruel bully ruined her formal dress — pouring a jug of juice over her.

A teenage girl who was left in tears after a cruel bully ruined her formal dress - pouring a jug of juice over her - has spoken out about the heartbreaking ordeal.

Emilee Perry, 16, was sitting alone at the end-of-year celebration when she felt liquid gushing over her head and £400 ($A700) dress.

She looked up in terror and saw a girl she had considered a friend walking away as more than 100 classmates watched on in shock, The Sun reported.

Emilee, from Doncaster in northern England, immediately got up and walked outside to call for her mum Tracy, 44, to come and collect her.

Her mum posted five pictures of her distraught daughter along with an account of what happened on Facebook the next day, and their story went viral.

SUPPORT

Emilee has been "overwhelmed" and "blown away" by the messages of support she has received from around the world.

She said: "I was just sat minding my own business when this drink was suddenly all over me.

"I didn't even know she was behind me, she crept up on me.

"Nothing was ever said, I just looked up and saw the girl walking away.

"I thought we were friends, that's why it was such a shock, we had taken a picture together that night. I still have no idea whatsoever why she did it.

Emilee was left in tears, as a bully poured a huge jug of juice over her gown. Picture: Facebook

"It was so humiliating. It was in front of my whole year group."

Emilee said her classmate had poured a full jug of cherry flavoured soft drink over her head, ruining her formal dress.

"I was completely covered, it was all over me. I was so sticky. My dress and make-up were ruined," she explained.

FORCED TO LEAVE SCHOOL

Emilee was forced to leave one school because of bullying and since the age of 10 has suffered from anxiety, which initially prevented her from wanting to attend her school formal.

She's now too scared to leave the house without her parents, and she's too frightened to spend days out with friends or go on sleepovers because of anxiety.

Emilee smiles in her outfit before heading to her school formal. Picture: Facebook

However, after much convincing from Tracy and dad Michael, 48, Emilee decided to summon all her courage and go to the event, which was at a hotel last Friday.

$A700 DRESS

Emilee had purchased a glamorous dress from a boutique and had her hair and make-up done by a professional, all of which cost more than £500 ($A900) in total.

Prior to the formal, the plan was for the other girl, who Emilee didn't want to identify, to travel alongside Emilee and a group of other girls.

Even Emilee’s back was soaked in juice. Picture: Facebook

However, shortly before the group were due to leave, the other girl got in touch to say she was already there, which Emilee thought was odd.

She had been at the event for around two hours and was sitting alone as her friends had gone to the toilet.

The other girl was removed from the party, according to Emilee.

She hasn't heard from the other girl and doesn't expect to see her again, as their GCSEs (HSC-equivalent) are over.

Her mum Tracy said she wished the bully would be ‘humiliated’ like Emilee was. Picture: Facebook

Tracy said the school, Hall Cross Academy in Doncaster, knew about what happened and said it would get in touch but was yet to do so.

Tracy, who runs a fabric shop, said: "I went to pick her up and couldn't believe what I was seeing, it was a horrible sight.

"Everything was drenched. She was absolutely devastated. To do something as cruel and humiliating as that is awful."

This story was originally published on The Sun and was reproduced with permission