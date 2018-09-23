Why LJ Hooker's Joyce Hort remains positive about the future

MILESTONE: Joyce Hort has worked for LJ Hooker Gladstone as property manager for 20 years.

MILESTONE: Joyce Hort has worked for LJ Hooker Gladstone as property manager for 20 years. Matt Taylor GLA180918HORT

THE city of Gladstone has changed a lot over 20 years but not good old fashion customer service for L J Hooker property manager Joyce Hort.

Joyce has been the middle person of rentals between tenants and owners for the past two decades and believed a professional approach to role was one of the utmost importance.

"You have to be a people person and deal with any incident that might happen and try not to let it escalate the situation and resolve the matter for both parties," Joyce said.

"I have to look after the rentals and make sure conditions are being met and are kept clean and tidy."

Joyce didn't intend to be a property manager and happened to come upon the role unexpectedly.

"It wasn't something I was looking for at the time because I was a stay home mum and was told about it," Joyce said.

Not wanting to let an opportunity slip by, Joyce knuckled down into the role and did a Certificate III in Business at TAFE to help prepare her for the position.

During her time with L J Hooker, Joyce has seen many changes to Gladstone especially with the ebb and flow of the real estate market.

"The growth of Gladstone over the last 20 years has been one of the outstanding points about it," she said.

"Places where I used to walk my dog and there would be kangaroos and now there is housing.

"The region is always progressing, changing and modernising all the time."

Despite the recent economic down turn after the major boom Gladstone experienced, Joyce remained optimistic about the future of real estate in the region.

"There has been a positive increase with the rental market and we have industrial infrastructure here to support the region," she said.

Joyce has plans to maybe retire in a couple of years to a nice quiet little hamlet with her husband Ken who is retired himself.