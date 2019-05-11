Why Little Bloom Room has it's own store now

Sarah Mills has just moved her florist business Little Bloom Room into a new shop and is gearing up for Mother's Day.

ONE of Gladstone's favourite florists has outgrown it's previous home and bloomed into a new location.

After three years of sharing a shop with Naturally SAS Hair and Beauty, the Little Bloom Room has it's own store just two doors up from the previous location.

Owner Sarah Mills said the move was realising a dream she had since opening the business at the back of her home five years ago.

"The angel that I have that sits in the middle of the shop I bought maybe 12 years ago and always envisioned it sitting in the middle of the shop,” Mrs Mills said.

"So now it finally is, little things like that, when you work hard enough, do happen.”

Alongside the angel, the new shop features tiling on the roof by husband Tony Mills and a mural from the store's senior florist - named Gina after Mrs Mills grandmother who was also a florist.

"We all pitched in to make it look amazing,” Mr Mills said.

"We wanted a space that reflected the style of work we do and us as a business. Now we have our space.”

"We wanted to create not just a shop but give people a visual experience,” Mrs Mills said.

Operating as a florist over five years comes with its challenges. For Mrs Mills, finding qualified florists was one of the toughest.

"Just keeping up with demand and not having enough staff,” she said.

"Particularly Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, the town's not particularly buzzing with qualified florists.”

Despite the challenges, working in her dream profession has made all of the hard work worth it.

"Finally getting the shop I've always dreamed of is definitely the highlight,” she said.

"I just love what I do. Making gorgeous flowers for people in Gladstone is pretty much what I aim to do every day and every week.”

She hoped the business would continue to grow.

"If not here, maybe an even bigger shop,” Mrs Mills said.

