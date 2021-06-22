Why legends are at loggerheads over huge Maroons call

Phil Gould says it’s too early to blood Reece Walsh in Origin. Wally Lewis respectfully disagrees and sees a trait in the teenager.

Wally Lewis has disputed Phil Gould's claim that exposing rookie Reece Walsh to State of Origin was unfair, claiming the fearlessness of youth could be his key asset.

"They haven't learnt to be frightened,'' Origin legend Lewis said of 18-year-old Walsh who has played just seven first-grade games.

"They've got that ability to believe in their own talent. That's often the difference between success and failure.

Reece Walsh is set to make his Origin debut on Sunday.

"Gus just rubbished the thing and said he was too young to be selected. Well, what was Brad Fittler? He was 18.

"When you're searching for players and looking for the best, Walsh has certainly been on show this year.''

Fittler, now the NSW coach, started his Origin career the same age as Walsh, who will run out at fullback in Origin II at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday as the youngest player since Queensland Origin player behind Ben Ikin in 1995.

Walsh, who started the season as a Bronco, was pencilled in to play the entire winter for the Norths Devils in the Intrust Cup before the Warriors signed him on a three-year deal and arranged a mid-season shift.

In just seven games for the club he has become the outstanding rookie of the year.

Wally Lewis knows a thing or two about Origin success.

"Very few people are blessed with the base of skills that he has, and while the standard of competition is certainly going to rise, everything he's shown this year has been positive.''

Gould said on Channel 9 last week.

"It's so beyond the realms of anything I would think to do, to bring an 18-year-old kid into that environment given the way they performed in Game One and given the quality of the side at the moment."

Former champion fullback Gary Belcher last week said while Walsh was exceptionally talented, there was a danger in picking him at fullback because the position is so isolated.

Queensland coach Paul Green feels Walsh's robust temperament will stand him in good stead.

"It's a great opportunity, it's a great story. He has passed every test he has had to go through so far," Green said.

"Good players in the past have come up to that level particularly around Origin so I've got confidence Reece will do that for us.

"He has certainly shown he has got confidence and he is not afraid to back himself.

"And a good trait in most good players is if they make a mistake they can get themselves back in the game quickly and he's been able to do that."

