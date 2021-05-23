Why Labor premiers are the worst

Australia's unsettling flirtation with socialism in Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia is class warfare like we've never seen. No wonder so many Victorians are moving to northern NSW.

All three states have shown a reckless disregard for business during the pandemic and an astonishing lack of empathy for those in the bush.

The one size fits all approach to border closures and lockdowns is a national shame, sending many regional businesses to the wall.

But more than that, the three Labor states are now engaging in a war against aspiration, suffocating those who want to get ahead.

Their addiction to stamp duty - without doubt the most regressive tax in national history - knows no bounds.

Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: Bronwyn Farr

On the other hand, NSW has demonstrated why a conservative government handles the pandemic pressure so much better than the red states.

The sledgehammer approach by the Labor states has kept us safe, but at what cost? The mental health impact of this pandemic will be felt for many years.

Now, the Victorian government is once again exemplifying why it deserves to be booted out at the next election.

Premier Daniel Andrews has announced plans to increase property taxes by $2.5bn to help pay down debt.

The increased stamp duty and land taxes would apply to those buying properties worth more than $1.8m.

Developers and land speculators who reap gains when their property is rezoned will be hit with a 50 per cent tax if the gain is worth more than $500,000.

Compare that regressive tax policy with that of NSW, which is considering giving property owners the choice of a one off stamp duty, or paying an annual land tax.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

In other words, in NSW the high one off stamp duty cost could be avoided with an annual land tax that helps affordability.

This will revolutionise the ability of the first homebuyer to purchase and make housing so much more affordable.

Here's what Business Council chief Jennifer Westacott said of Victoria's decision to increase tax for high-end property buyers and developers: "This approach stands in stark contrast to the New South Wales government's pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda. All Victorians should ask themselves, if NSW can go for growth, why can't Victoria?''

At the same time, federal Labor is baulking at the Morrison government's third stage of personal income tax cuts, due to take effect in 2024.

The PM has warned that all Labor knows is to increase taxes, or block them in the case of the third tranche.

Aussies are aspirational people, especially miners and tradies who work hard, only to see their salary chewed up by greedy, tax obsessed Labor governments.

There are two distinctly different styles of government being deployed in this country right now.

Originally published as Why Labor premiers are the worst