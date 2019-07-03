Why Karlie quit Victoria’s Secret

Model Karlie Kloss reveals why she quit Victoria’s secret and what she really thinks about Jared and Ivanka and extended family. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss has no regrets about ditching her Victoria's Secret Angel wings.

According to the New York Post, the model and Project Runway host, 26, who is married to Josh Kushner - brother to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump - has moved well beyond the fashion industry in recent years and actually studied feminist theory at New York University in 2015.

It was then that Kloss decided not to renew her contract with Victoria's Secret, where she was an Angel for three years.

A representative from Victoria's Secret said at the time that Kloss parted ways with the brand to have more "time to fulfil her myriad commitments" - and Page Six reported that Kushner's conservative values played a part in the decision. But Kloss recently revealed it was a conscious decision as part of her feminist awakening.

"The reason I decided to stop working with Victoria's Secret was I didn't feel it was an image that was truly reflective of who I am and the kind of message I want to send to young women around the world about what it means to be beautiful," Kloss told British Vogue. "I think that was a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist, being able to make my own choices and my own narrative, whether through the companies I choose to work with, or through the image I put out to the world."

After a two-year hiatus, however, Kloss returned to the runway in Shanghai in 2017 for her swan song. Just last year, the supermodel even defended the company's place in the #MeToo era.

"A show like Victoria's Secret is so relevant in the world we live in today," Kloss told the Telegraph in March 2018 when asked about the controversy. "There's something really powerful about a woman who owns her sexuality and is in charge."

Kloss also opened up about how she really feels towards brother-in-law Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump.

She admits that having two members of Donald Trump's cabinet in her family is tough.

"It's been hard," she said. "But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life."

The comment came just days after Kloss's second cowboy-themed wedding to Josh Kushner in Wyoming - which Jared and Ivanka were thought to have not attended.

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.