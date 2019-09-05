Why ‘Jamie’ is going to steal your job

An Australian medical technology company has had to think outside the box to find their ideal staff members.

As with many non-traditional industries who lean on robotics and automation, Stryker is constantly trying to fill roles from degrees and jobs that don't yet exist.

This makes hunting for new staff or creating a list of requirements for perspective employees difficult, so the company has launched a new strategy to pinpoint the emotional and physical attributes for its perfect worker of the future.

Senior director of human resources Erin Cramlet said the company used extensive research as well its own expertise to identify 20 of the most important human attributes to succeed in a role working alongside robots and automation.

"We really had to take a step back and think … what type of people do we really need for this?" she told news.com.au.

"For us it wasn't that conventional wisdom of looking at resumes, it was what are those characteristics that we're going to need from individuals and then we can train them up with new technology.

"One of the things that we're experiencing, and I don't know if other industries are as well, but we have jobs that didn't exist four years ago."

And this is how Jamie was born.

Human qualities valued above all when working in a technologically advanced world. Picture: Stryker

Australian illustrator Anthony Calvert moulded the perfect worker of the future out of necessary attributes, including agility and adaptability, active listener, purpose driven, lifelong learner, good under pressure and an entrepreneurial spirit.

INCREASED BRAIN VOLUME

Stryker says the more robotics and automation is used in the workforce, the more vital human qualities will be.

"The worker of the future will need human-centric skills in influence, negotiation and judgment," the company said.

"At the same time, the rise in automation will continue to demand a greater focus on creative roles and creative skills, as well as lifelong learning to support an ever-evolving workplace."

LARGER EYES AND EARS

"With a heightened focus on emotional intelligence, the worker of the future will require greater capabilities in emotional connection, active listening, collaboration and data interpretation."

LONG AND DEXTEROUS FINGERS

"Increasing interaction with technology will mandate greater digital literacy, while the rate of change in the workforce will require agility and adaptability."

MORE FLEXIBLE NECK AND VOCALS

"Impactful communication will become increasingly important, particularly for the exchange of information between people."

LARGER HEART

"Tomorrow's workers are seeking out purposeful lives, are value driven, ethical and authentic."

Mrs Cramlet said she found this final attribute the most intriguing.

One of the acquired businesses of Stryker, Mako, is robotic technology used for joint replacement surgery. This core business has attracted physiotherapists who are eager to evolve their skills to help make sure the surgery and recovery is a success.

"I find that the workers we're bringing in are attracted to us not just because they can have a successful career and do great things professionally but because of our purpose," Mrs Cramlet told news.com.au.

"It's been really interesting because we've gone out to completely different industries.

"They're attracted to us because of the heart of our organisation, because of the purpose of what we do and that really resonates with them."

The HR expert disputes the prevailing fear robotics and automation will lead to job losses in the future.

"As I've watched technology come more and more into the workforce, I find that there's analysis paralysis," she said.

"The genius isn't now just in coming up with the information, the genius is in understanding that, gaining insight and making a lot of information really simple.

"And I don't think a machine or technology could ever do that, it's got to be people."

TWENTY SKILLS NEEDED FOR THE FUTURE OF WORK

1. Impactful communicator

2. Active listener

3. Team player and collaborative

4. Emotionally connected

5. Result orientated

6. Lifelong learner

7. Human centric

8. Influencer and negotiator

9. Value driven and ethical

10. Purpose driven

11. Good under pressure

12. Opportunistic

13. Authentic

14. Strong judgment

15. Creative

16. Entrepreneurial spirit

17. Problem solver and critical thinker - design thinking

18. Data interpreter

19. Agility and adaptability

20. Digitally literate

