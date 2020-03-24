Menu
Why I’ve started worrying halfway through isolation

Tobi Loftus
24th Mar 2020 8:05 AM
I'M now halfway through my stint in mandatory isolation after returning from overseas a week ago.

I wanted to celebrate that milestone yesterday, but instead, I spent the day worrying.

I was worrying about one of my closest friends, who no longer has her waitressing job as restaurants can now only serve takeaway.

I was worrying for her mum, who worked for Qantas, and worrying for my friends who are musicians and can no longer play gigs.

These are stories that have been repeated hundreds, if not thousands of times around the country in the past few days.

 

Toowoomba journalist Tobi Loftus is in isolation at his parents’ Sunshine Coast home. Picture: Bruce Long
Make sure you check up on your friends and family regularly, especially those going through a tough time.

Ask them if they're OK, see what you can do for them. You never know whose day you might brighten by doing that.

We'll all be moving into this isolation life eventually, and to survive, as I have learnt this past week, make sure you exercise, take time to do something you love every day and try to keep as close to your normal routine as you can.

We're all in this together.


 

