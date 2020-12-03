Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Chronicle asked DES why freshwater from the island couldn't be used in the firefighting efforts.
The Chronicle asked DES why freshwater from the island couldn't be used in the firefighting efforts.
News

Why island’s freshwater is off limits to fire bombers

Carlie Walker
3rd Dec 2020 3:00 AM | Updated: 6:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS have been restricted from using Fraser Island's freshwater resources in because of "biosecurity and cultural" reasons.

That's the word from Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service which says it has engaged with the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation since the beginning of the fire.

"Biosecurity and cultural reasons restrict waterbombing helicopters from accessing the island's pristine freshwater lakes," A DES spokesman said.

"This prevents pest fish, insects, seeds or pest plant species potentially being transferred from a farm dam via waterbombing buckets, which could be catastrophic to the island's natural ecological balance.

"However, helicopters have sourced water from other sources."
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services announced it had dropped more than 1 million litres of water and gel on the flames since Saturday.

On Tuesday, a prepare to leave warning was issued for Kingfisher Bay Resort as the fire crept closer to the popular accommodation provider.

That warning remained current on Wednesday.

QFES has advised that conditions could worsen during the day.

Extensive waterbombing on Tuesday was effective in slowing the fire.

Waterbombing is planned to continue throughout Wednesday.

Call triple-0 if your property comes under threat.

More Stories

fcfire fcnews fires fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Number of Gladdy speeders, red light runners

        Premium Content REVEALED: Number of Gladdy speeders, red light runners

        Crime Data supplied to The Observer shows the shocking number of motorists breaking the rules at the Glenlyon and Tank St speed and red light camera.

        Sparky drove after four-hour bender

        Premium Content Sparky drove after four-hour bender

        News Jack Thomas Newton thought he was right to drive but he wasn’t.

        20+ PHOTOS: Toolooa State High celebrates 2020 formal

        Premium Content 20+ PHOTOS: Toolooa State High celebrates 2020 formal

        Local Faces Toolooa State High School students recently had their formal. See the photos.

        GypsyRumble returns to stage at Agnes Blues and Roots fest

        Premium Content GypsyRumble returns to stage at Agnes Blues and Roots fest

        News After their high-energy, infectious performances and an engaging, inspiring...