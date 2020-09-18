Menu
Gladstone Region Councillor Chris Cameron encouraged local schools and businesses to support the Blue Tree Project.
Why is this tree blue?

Jacobbe McBride
18th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
DESPITE Lions park looking a little blue, Gladstone Regional Council has assured the community it is all for a worthy cause.

The council has formed a partnership with Treescape to support the Blue Tree Project for Queensland Mental Health Week 2020 this week.

Residents may have already noticed a deceased blue gum, fittingly painted in blue, located near Police Creek at Lions Park.

Gladstone Region Councillor Chris Cameron encouraged local schools and businesses to support the Blue Tree Project initiative by painting a tree of their own.

“The aim of the Blue Tree Project is to help spark difficult conversations, encouraging people to speak up about their mental health concerns,” Cr Cameron said.

“By spreading paint, we can spread a message that ‘it’s OK to not be OK’, which can help break down the stigma that’s still attached to mental wellbeing.”

“Individually we are one tree, but together we are a forest.”

Cr Cameron added that Gladstone Regional Council was committed to improving employee health and wellbeing by listening, caring and encouraging respect towards its own people and the community.

Please visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/blue-tree-project for more information.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please contact one of the following numbers:

– Lifeline: 13 11 14

– Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636

– Headspace (for 12-25 years): 1800 650 89

