Why is there cash up for grabs in cricket competition

Ross Stephenson at Yaralla's Double Wicket Cricket event held as part of the long weekend Australia Day celebrations

Ross Stephenson at Yaralla's Double Wicket Cricket event held as part of the long weekend Australia Day celebrations

CRICKET: Despite Friday’s deluge in Gladstone, Saturday’s annual Double Wicket Cricket will go ahead as scheduled at Yaralla Oval.

Organiser and Yaralla Cricket Club president Matt Fairhall said a team could win a healthy sum of cash.

Kane Jarvis at Yaralla's Double Wicket Cricket event held as part of the long weekend Australia Day celebrations

“You need to win four games in a row to win the $300,” he said.

The format is fast-paced, a great fun and the last two men stand tall and are the winners.

“It’s the same format as previous years in a single elimination tournament to find Gladstone’s greatest cricket pair,” Fairhall said.

“Batsmen have four overs to belt as many runs as you can but once you’re out, you’re out.”

Fairhall said it’s a very open field with previous champs Kane Jarvis and Brad Eggmolesse the pair to beat

The Observer team of Nick Kossatch and Chris Lees at Yaralla's Double Wicket Cricket event held as part of the long weekend Australia Day celebrations.

The draw is at 8.30am with the first game at 9am.

Meanwhile, there will be some Big Bash Super 8 action at BITS Oval on Saturday night.

It’s the third round.

Each game comprises eight overs per innings and each team gets at least two innings.

Also, former Australian and Queensland cricketer Nathan Reardon will conduct a two-hour clinic at 3.30pm on Saturday at BITS Oval.

The cost is $70 a child.

Reardon will also do private sessions on Sunday at $40 for 30 minutes.

Contact 0423 489 545/email nathanjreardon@gmail. com.au for bookings

RELATED STORY: GALLERY: 'Big Bash' glory in a fun Double Wicket win

RELATED STORY: WATCH/GALLERY: 'Egg' and 'Jarvo' have kaned their opposition