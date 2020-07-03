Why ice skating won’t be back these school holidays

CLOSED FOR NOW: Gladstone Ice Skating will not open for trading this June-July school holidays, but will later in the year.

ONE of Gladstone's favourite family attractions has been put on ice for the June-July school holidays, citing mechanical and COVID-19 issues for the cancellation.

Gladstone Ice Skating owner Leanne Buchholz said cancelling ice skating was difficult after months of preparation.

"We have been commissioning a new chiller and it has had problem after problem unfortunately," Ms Buchholz said.

"Between that and COVID-19, meaning we can only open at a reduced capacity, we really wanted to get the rink right.

"We don't want open and then have problems with the chiller.

"We want to get it right before we can open and unfortunately it is not going to be possible this holidays."

Ms Buchholz said the freight of parts for the chiller had also been holding them up so they decided to wait until they can open at full capacity.

"That will hopefully be soon," she said.

"We definitely will be coming back to Gladstone; hoping it will be for Christmas if not before."

Ms Buchholz said, as long term Gladstone residents, they understand how little there is to do for families and youth.

"Ice skating is really something that we wanted to be able to do, unfortunately it just hasn't come off," she said.

Ms Buchholz said in a message to the Gladstone community that she was looking forward to ice skating opening.

"Unfortunately it has been taken out of our control," she said.

"We thank everyone for their patience and hope they can keep an eye on our Facebook page for the next time we are able to open."