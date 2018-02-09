Why hundreds will float down the Boyne River this Saturday

MORE than 100 people will float down the Boyne River on inflatable rafts for a unique event that grows each year.

People will board inflatable rafts, boats and anything that floats, to make their way down the Boyne River for the fourth Raft Up party this Saturday.

The event starts at 11.30am with a launch time at 1pm from the mouth of the Boyne River, at the Island Esplanade carpark.

The convoy of rafts will float down to MJ's on Boyne.

What began as a social event between mates has grown each year, with hundreds expected to hit the water this weekend.

Organiser Chris Faux described it as a "unique event" and a great opportunity to raise money for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service.

The event is free to take part in, people are just urged to make a donation.

For anyone interested just get to the river with something to float in on Saturday morning.

The party will continue into the night too, with a Rafter Party organised at the Tannum Sands Hotel with live music from JAG and the Rollers.