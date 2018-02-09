Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Why hundreds will float down the Boyne River this Saturday

Boyne Tannum Raft Party.
Boyne Tannum Raft Party. Paul Braven
Tegan Annett
by

MORE than 100 people will float down the Boyne River on inflatable rafts for a unique event that grows each year.

People will board inflatable rafts, boats and anything that floats, to make their way down the Boyne River for the fourth Raft Up party this Saturday.

The event starts at 11.30am with a launch time at 1pm from the mouth of the Boyne River, at the Island Esplanade carpark.

The convoy of rafts will float down to MJ's on Boyne.

What began as a social event between mates has grown each year, with hundreds expected to hit the water this weekend.

Organiser Chris Faux described it as a "unique event" and a great opportunity to raise money for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue service.

The event is free to take part in, people are just urged to make a donation.

For anyone interested just get to the river with something to float in on Saturday morning.

The party will continue into the night too, with a Rafter Party organised at the Tannum Sands Hotel with live music from JAG and the Rollers.

Related Items

Topics:  boyne island boyne river gladstone events tannum sands things to do

Gladstone Observer
Bill Shorten in town this morning talking infrastructure

Bill Shorten in town this morning talking infrastructure

Opposition Leader, Bill shorten is in Gladstone today with promises of infrastructure funding if his party is elected to government.

People just aren't getting it: 6 drink drivers this week

Six new people have pleaded guilty to drink driving this week.

SIX new people have pleaded guilty to drink driving this week.

Naval firepower coming to Gladstone this ANZAC Day

ON THE WAY: HMAS Wollongong will be in Gladstone for Anzac Day this year.

HMAS Wollongong heading to Gladstone

Closure for families on horizon as salvage crew returns to sea

Another attempt to re-float the fishing vessel, which sank off Agnes Water in October, will be made this weekend.

Another attempt to re-float the Dianne will be made this weekend.

Local Partners