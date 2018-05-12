Why hundreds of Gladstone mums are going on a picnic

Gladstone mum's are loving the Babes and Bubs picnics held once a month.

YOU could say Gladstone mum Sarah Dunn doesn't let a month go by without celebrating Mother's Day.

Four years ago the bubbly, young mum was struggling to find her feet after the birth of her first child.

Fast forward to 2018 and she's one of the leading ladies behind Gladstone mothers' group Babes and Picnics.

Mrs Dunn, 30, organises the event with local mums Rebecca Silsby, Ebony McMillan and Heather Breed.

The ladies bring together 30-60 mums, with their children, each month to throw out picnic blankets and celebrate motherhood.

Mrs Dunn, a mother-of-two, said the group had changed her life.

"My husband Kyle and I moved here for work but I found it really difficult to meet people and felt a bit isolated and left out,” she said.

"I wanted to change that and it was only last year when I found something that would help me connect with mums like me in Gladstone.”

Mrs Dunn said she was inspired by a Brisbane mum who runs Babes and Picnics.

"Last August I sent the founder of the group an email after reading a little bit about it,” she said.

"I told her it was something I wanted to bring to Gladstone because we didn't have anything like this.

"It really caught my eye. It looked fun and relaxed and I think that's what really appeals to young mums like me.

"I just thought it was something amazing that we could have here that would bring mums together and so we could support each other.”

Mrs Dunn said the first picnic kicked-off in August.

The Gladstone group now has nearly 600 members.

"It's basically just a big circle of love,” she said.

"The best part is that we catch up and support each other but we also help out with charities.

"We pick a different charity every month to donate to.”

Mrs Dunn said the group was open to all mums who have children of any age or mums-to-be.

"I was such an introvert in the beginning but the women you meet are incredible and some of them are now lifelong friends,” she said.

The next picnic is on May 30 in Gladstone. More at https://www.facebook.com/groups/babesandpicnicsgladstone/