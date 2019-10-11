Why Hotter Than Hell isn’t coming here

NO SHOW: Hotter Than Hell will not be returning to Gladstone in 2020.

NINETIES rock fans hoping to make attendance to Hotter than Hell three-in-a-row will have to make other plans.

The festival, which has brought the likes of Spiderbait, Grinspoon and Killing Heidi to Gladstone, will not be returning to the Port City in 2020.

ALH Group national manager Sharlene Harris said the festival wasn’t returning to Gladstone due to other events in the state during summer.

“We feel there are so many big events this summer in Queensland that we needed to cut it back a bit,” she said.

“We only do one in the other states we hold them in.”

Also off the festival tour is Toowoomba, Gold Coast and Ipswich.

This year’s Gladstone event brought 1500 people through the gates of Marley Brown Oval with similar attendance in 2018 and around 2000 in 2017.

In 2020 the event will be travelling to Townsville, Adelaide, Mt Evelyn and Dunsborough.

Performing this year includes Everclear, Unwritten Law, The Grates, Frenzal Rhomb, The Superjesus, Motor Ace, Cosmic Psychos and Area 7.

Some fans have already taken to social media to express their disappointment.

“What about Gladstone?” Erin Cross said.

“I wanted to make it three in a row!”

“Gladstone didn’t have a big turnout last year compared to the year before, which is sad because it’s a good night out,” Shola M Saffy said.

As for Hotter Than Hell returning to Gladstone, Ms Harris said:

“I will say it’s not ruled out in the future.”