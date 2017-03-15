Gladstone's 'silly, expensive' project needs abandoning now

THIS is an opinion, and only represents the view of the author.
WHY has the Philip St precinct taken so long? Because it's a silly idea that no one wants to put their own money into.
Put the village at the showgrounds. Much more central and flat. Closer to services and the dead city heart. It'll be good to get another two lanes on Philip St though. The drag racers could get a decent run then.
But another set of lights? How are these poor racers going to stop before plowing into the queued traffic just over the rise? On top of that, we don't need more housing in Gladstone. The land is worth nothing now which would be why the developers have been waiting for the government funding to kick it off.
Anonymous