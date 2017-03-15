Gladstone's 'silly, expensive' project needs abandoning now

MEGA PROJECT: Council has revealed two multi-million dollar projects that are going ahead in the Gladstone region. While one remains a secret, the other is a $30M Philip ST project.

THIS is an opinion, and only represents the view of the author.

WHY has the Philip St precinct taken so long? Because it's a silly idea that no one wants to put their own money into.

Put the village at the showgrounds. Much more central and flat. Closer to services and the dead city heart. It'll be good to get another two lanes on Philip St though. The drag racers could get a decent run then.

Mayor Matt Burnett and deputy mayor Chris Trevor at the sight of Philip Street precinct. Paul Braven

But another set of lights? How are these poor racers going to stop before plowing into the queued traffic just over the rise? On top of that, we don't need more housing in Gladstone. The land is worth nothing now which would be why the developers have been waiting for the government funding to kick it off.

Anonymous