Why Health Minister Greg Hunt is in hospital

by Finn McHugh
10th Mar 2021 11:26 AM

 

Health Minister Greg Hunt has ended speculation his hospitalisation was linked to a COVID-19 vaccine, revealing he has been diagnosed with a bacterial infection.

Mr Hunt received the AstraZeneca jab on Sunday alongside former prime minister Julia Gillard in a bid to counter vaccine hesitancy.

He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday evening suffering from a suspected infection and moved swiftly to confirm those reports on Wednesday.

"Overnight, testing confirmed Minister Hunt's diagnosis to be cellulitis, a bacterial infection in his leg," a statement from his office read.

"The minister is improving and will be discharged in the coming days and expects to be back at work next week."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will act as health minister until Mr Hunt returns to work.

Mr Morrison was part of the first group of Australians to receive the Pfizer vaccine over a fortnight ago, while Mr Hunt waited to receive the AstraZeneca jab publicly.

But his admission to hospital sparked concern the public relations campaign could be undermined, but Mr Morrison told reporters on Wednesday he was "certain" it was not linked to the vaccine.

"That's the medical advice I have been provided," he said.

"He will be fine by next week, he will be back up on his feet. Minister Hunt and I have worked hand-in-glove over this last year."

