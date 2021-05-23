Why greatest mystery may never be solved

Canadian film designer Daniel Voshart used new technology to form updated images of what the Somerton Man may now look like. He also formed a plaster structure of the man. Picture: Daniel Voshart

Canadian film designer Daniel Voshart used new technology to form updated images of what the Somerton Man may now look like. He also formed a plaster structure of the man. Picture: Daniel Voshart

Experts have warned the identity of the Somerton Man may never be known, despite a landmark move to exhume his body this week in the hopes of tracing his DNA.

The mystery man’s body was found slumped against a sea wall at Somerton Beach, south of Adelaide in 1948. He had an unsmoked cigarette resting on his chest, his hair was perfectly in place and his double-breasted jacket was pressed and in perfect condition.

Questions around who he was and where he was from have captured the imaginations of generations of Australians, with many waiting with bated breath to find out if this is the development that unveils the truth about his life.

SA Police officers gathered before dawn broke on Wednesday to remove the man from his grave, with the intention of trying to extract some DNA from his corpse and match it with a possible relative.

But Flinders University’s forensic science chair, Professor Adrian Linacre, said it was “likely” nothing would come of this drastic measure.

Canadian film designer Daniel Voshart used new technology to form updated images of what the Somerton Man may now look like. Picture: Daniel Voshart

This is what how he may have looked. Picture: Daniel Voshart

“With all DNA profiling, you end up with a profile which is a bunch of numbers or letters, and that's only relevant if you can compare it to somebody who currently lives,” he said.

“Maybe a relative of theirs (is in the DNA database) in which case they (can) match half their DNA if it was their child.

“If it’s a grandchild, the only match is at one in four bits of your DNA.

“It is important to inject a bit of realism (and) it seems like there is an expectation (in the community) that we'll know who this person is in just a couple of days.

“We’re right at the age of getting good science with this and it’s not an easy bit of science to do.”



Professor Linacre said the task was not impossible, as experts in the past had worked out distant relatives of Richard III, the King of England from 1483-1485, as well as the Romanov family, with people currently living whose mitochondrial DNA matched with their ancestors.



The Somerton Man’s body was at West Terrace Cemetery. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Mariuz

Adelaide Cemetery Authority Pallbearers carried the remains of the Somerton Man. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Mariuz

Head of Forensic Anthropology at Victorian Institute of Forensic Medicine Dr Soren Blau said there were a range of factors that could impact the investigation and the way the Somerton Man’s DNA was preserved would determine the extent to which forensic medical experts were involved.

A variety of experts — including forensic anthropologists that look at the skeleton and a odontologist to examine teeth — will be involved in the investigation.

Dr Blau said DNA preservation was impacted by a number of variables that include the time the person had been buried, the acidity of the soil, if the bone had been wet, as well as the types of clothing the body was buried in and the type of coffin.

“Even if the forensic experts were successful and were able to successfully obtain DNA from the deceased gentleman, that DNA has to be compared with information from a living person,” she said.

“That's where the process of identification involves building up a hypothesis of who they think the man is and there are a lot of investigative tools put in place to do that.

“If there is no strong hypothesis, then if the DNA is successfully retrieved, that can then be placed on a database as a broader way of searching to see if there are any comparisons that matches across anyone who‘s given a reference sample.”

SA Police in January 1949 examining clothing found in a suitcase at Adelaide Railway Station, later believed to belong to the Somerton Man. Picture: The Advertiser/Krischock Photos

A 1966 picture of the unknown man’s grave at West Terrace Cemetery. Picture: The Advertiser

It has previously been reported there were a number of clues left to help find out who the man was.

At the time, police found an aluminium comb — which was unavailable in Australia — that suggested he had recently been in America.

There was an unused rail ticket from Adelaide to Henley Beach, and a bus ticket from the city. This led police to the train station where they located a suitcase that they assumed belonged to him.

Pathologist Professor John Burton Cleland found a small rolled up piece of paper in a hidden fob pocket in the man’s trousers that read: “Tamam Shud”, which was Persian for “it is ended” or “finished”.

The Rubaiyat. Picture: Supplied

The encrypted message found at the back of the book. Picture: Supplied

The paper from that note was later found to have been ripped from the final page of The Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam, specifically a 1941 edition.

After police launched a nationwide investigation into the whereabouts of the book, a man came forward saying he found the book in the back seat of his car which was left at Somerton Beach around the time of the man‘s death.

In the back of that book, there was an encrypted message which was five lines long.

Code-crackers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Scotland Yard were tasked with decoding the message, but were unable to.

An unlisted phone number belonging to a nurse named Jessica Thomson was also discovered in the book, but the woman denied knowing the Somerton Man.

Pathology notes of John Burton Cleland who examined the body and clothing of The Somerton Man. Picture: Supplied

Dr Cleland found the note that read: Tamam Shud” in the man’s trousers. Picture: Supplied



Following the exhumation, SA Police officer in charge of Major Crime Investigation Branch Des Bray said it was only the beginning of a long investigation.

“Following recovery of the remains, Forensic Science SA will attempt to recover a DNA profile from the man,” Detective Superintendent Bray said.

“If a DNA profile can be obtained, and subject to the amount and quality of the DNA, a forensic case meeting will be held to formulate the most appropriate DNA strategy which will then require considerable investigation work to have any chance of identifying the man or where he originated from.”

Forensic Science SA operations assistant director Anne Coxon said today’s available technology was well advanced compared to when the man’s body was found more than 70 years ago.

“Tests of this nature are often highly complex and will take time, however we will be using every method at our disposal to try and bring closure to this enduring mystery,” she said.

Works to exhume the body began in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Kelly Barnes

The Somerton Man was found dead in 1948 and has never been identified. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Kelly Barnes

Originally published as Why greatest mystery may never be solved