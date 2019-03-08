Why Gladstone's the place to be this Easter

VICTORY: Skipper Mark Bradford and owner Peter Harburg in front of the victorious crew of Black Jack, which broke the Brisbane to Gladstone race record last year.

VICTORY: Skipper Mark Bradford and owner Peter Harburg in front of the victorious crew of Black Jack, which broke the Brisbane to Gladstone race record last year. Mike Richards GLA310318GTBY

GLADSTONE is being touted as the place to be this Easter with preparations for new and returning events underway.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett announced this week that Easter in Gladstone would feature "bigger and better" attractions and festivities with the introduction of the Brisbane to Gladstone Village.

Auckland Creek waterfront will host a Brisbane to Gladstone 18 and over Line Crossing Party, a Yachtsman's Long Lunch and see the return of the popular Seafood Festival.

Cr Burnett said the Brisbane to Gladstone Village from April 19-21 would showcase the region as a "sophisticated" Port City.

The Yachtsman's Long Lunch on Good Friday will feature guest speakers and a three-course meal paired with a selection of fine wine and beer.

Meanwhile the Seafood Festival on Saturday, April 20, and Line Crossing Party on Easter Sunday will offer live music and entertainment plus plenty of tasty food.

The events will complement the popular attractions as part of Gladstone Harbour Festival from Wednesday, April 17 to Sunday, April 21.

Tickets for the Brisbane to Gladstone Village events can be purchased at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre website or box office. Tickets to the Yachtsman's Long Lunch are $165.