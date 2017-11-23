Menu
Why Gladstone volunteer turned to One Nation

HANSON ON THE RISE: One Nation volunteer Joan Mackay said support for Pauline Hanson's party was strong in Gladstone. Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett
by

LOOKING for an alternative to major parties' "in-fighting" and lack of support for regions, Joan Mackay turned to Pauline Hanson.

Now a long-time One Nation supporter, Ms Mackay said Ms Hanson's One Nation gave a voice to the majority.

Ms Mackay, who will volunteer for One Nation Callide candidate Sharon Lohse this Saturday, said support for Pauline Hanson was on the rise in Gladstone.

The region's support for One Nation was realised during the 2016 Federal Government election, when its candidate Phil Baker claimed the third highest votes at 17.2 per cent.

At the November 25 state election, polls suggest One Nation could get its largest share of votes since 1998 when it won 11 seats.

"Pauline voices the opinion of what the majority of people want," Ms Mackay said.

"We're tired of the infighting between the two major parties."

Asked what response she received from pre-polling voters, she said it was "very positive".

Topics:  gladstone votes one nation qld election 2017 queensland election 2017

