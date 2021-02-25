Menu
Quota Club secretary Aileen Weeden and president Christine Saunders with flyers for the Tropical Wednesday shop front competition.
News

Why Gladstone shopfronts are having tropical transformations

Eilish Massie
25th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
The Quota Club ladies are busier than ever now life is seemingly back to normal.

The group has worked on a few projects this year, most notably donating supplies to 15 schools for the third year in a row.

Quota Club secretary Aileen Weeden said the group donated more than 200 backpacks equipped with a lunch box, water bottle and stationary to all Gladstone primary schools, Toolooa State High School, Calliope State High School, Tannum Sands State High School and Chanel College.

“That was a big project for us,” Ms Weeden said.

Ms Weeden said the club was now focusing on its Tropical Wednesday competition in March.

Businesses and individuals are encouraged to dress up shopfronts in a tropical theme ahead of the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

Ms Weeden said the club would be handing out flyers this week.

“I know a lot of the businesses were disappointed it didn’t continue last year,” she said.

“Business are so keen to get busy and dress up their shops finally.

“We’re pretty stoked to do some more charity work this year.”

Ms Weeden said prizes were bigger and better this year after last year’s competition was cancelled.

Shop front entries close on March 25 for judging on March 29.

Winners would be announced on March 31.

