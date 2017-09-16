26°
Why Gladstone needs the modern, $42million emergency department

PROUD: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service acting chief executive Muku Ganesh.
Tegan Annett
by

DREAMS of a modern emergency department luring in more specialists to Gladstone's public health system are fast becoming a reality.

The first stage of construction for Gladstone's $42million emergency department starts next Friday and Muku Ganesh couldn't be prouder.

The Rockhampton-based Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service acting chief executive said people and hospital staff had called for the upgrade "for a long time”.

Mr Ganesh said the 30,000 people who use Gladstone's ED every year would benefit from the "latest and greatest” technology when the $42 million upgrade was delivered.

"We're hoping this purpose built facility will be a catalyst to get the right people with the right skills to work here,” he said.

It was announced on Friday Paynter Dixon Pty Ltd would complete the first stage of the upgrade, $1.6 million of early works and a new car park.

But the the early works are starting about three months behind schedule, originally tipped to begin in the second quarter of this year.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said issues relating to the upgrade to Port Access Rd caused the delay.

"The initial study said it would be fine, but in the planning stage of the car park there were some issues with potential corridors of where the Port Access Rd upgrade goes,” he said.

"That was all sorted and now we're ready to go.”

Visiting Gladstone yesterday to inspect what would one day be a the state-of-the-art facility, Mr Ganesh said the new facility would cater for the region's future growth.

The upgrade was one of the major election commitments for Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

Stage two of construction, the emergency department building, is expected to take more than a year.

The tender is yet to be awarded for stage two of the upgrades..

