Why Gladstone kids are on two wheels today

BIKE racks will be in full-swing today as hundreds of Gladstone students roll into school for National Ride2School day, but bicycle shop boss Dave McIntosh feared many kids were getting lazy.

The 60-year-old has been selling bikes with his wife Sally-Anne for more than two decades and said while less kids ride to school he is still offloading hundreds of bicycles a year.

"We are still selling bikes, but kids are just using them more recreationally now,” he said. "For some reason scooters have become the new bicycle, but kids forget how much freedom a bike can give you.

"I think the biggest reason for this is because parents are too protective of their kids. The footpaths aren't the best, but that's not an excuse.

"To a certain degree, we've got a bunch of lazy kids here who count on their parents to drive them around anywhere.”

Doctor Gaston Boulanger said today was one of the most important days on the school calendar.

The Boyne Island doctor suggested a bike trail to Tannum Sands.

"I would encourage the council to develop a bike trail between Boyne-Tannum and Gladstone then kids could access the beach and stay off the roads,” he said.

Dr Boulanger who grew up in the Netherlands said the riding culture had a big influence on health.

"In the Netherlands there are more bicycles than people. We use bicycles to get to the pub or to the shops and the road rules are very different too. If a driver hits a cyclist it is always the drivers fault,” he said.